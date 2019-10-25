Area residents are invited to partake in a festive, cultural exchange this Saturday during the 2nd Annual Dia de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) downtown parade and carnival.
Hosted by the Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow and Emporia Main Street, the celebration will include engaging activities for all ages as well as numerous food trucks and vendors.
According to HOTT President Veronica Sotelo, the event will also provide an important showcase of history and heritage. Guests wishing to honor loved ones who have died can bring small photos or commemorative items to 727 Commercial St., where they will become part of a community ofrenda.
“It’s important for us to keep our tradition and our culture going for the generations to come,” Sotelo said. “Some people, unfortunately, lose out on those traditions when they come to America. A lot of them stop speaking Spanish or celebrating the aspects of the culture they’ve grown up with all their lives. I want to make sure that future generations, especially Hispanic generations, know where we come from and what their heritage is. We want people in the Emporia community to be able to embrace it as well and know what it’s all about and why we celebrate.”
The day kicks off at 10:30 a.m. with a parade featuring music, folklorico dancers, singers and performances from the Emporia High School and Emporia Middle School drumlines. At 11 a.m., visitors are encouraged to participate in a Frida Kahlo and Catrin/Catrina look-alike contest as well as a pumpkin decoration prize drawing.
“The vendors are going to be out there all day, and we also have things like face painting for the kids, too,” Sotelo said. “People can also bring pumpkins they have decorated to have judged, and the winner will get a Sweet Granada gift basket. The winner of the look-alike contest will also get a $25 gift certificate from Emporia Main Street.”
From 1 - 3 p.m., the Sweet Granada and Paint Date and Decor will team up to host Sugar Skull decoration activities for all ages. For $5 each, participants can customize Sugar Skull suckers or paint a Sugar Skull mini-canvas with easel. Three o’clock will also mark a showing of “The Book of Life” at the Granada Theatre. Free tickets for the movie can be picked up at Emporia Main Street, The Gazette offices, the Emporia State Federal Credit Union and Mi Rumba.
“We really want to thank the Granada Theatre for hosting the movie,” Sotelo said. “It’s completely free, so we hope everyone shows up and brings somebody along. The tickets are just for us to keep track of attendance.”
At this time, a few spots remain open for additional vendors. Those interested in attending can register at www.hottfiesta.com or contact Sotelo at 620-481-9305 for more information.
