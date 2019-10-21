Monday was largely a disappointing and frustrating day for the Emporia High girls golf team.
But at day’s end, there came to be a late-blooming silver lining.
Senior Drue Davis, who shot a 101 on a ridiculously blustery day at the Emporia Municipal Golf Course, became one of the final two individuals announced to advance to Day 2 of the 5A State Golf Tournament.
“It’s definitely a surprise, but I’m excited,” she said.
Davis had a 53 on the front nine, but cut that total to 48 on the back. That included a strong putt on her final hole that ultimately resulted in giving her another day to play.
“I’m really proud of Drue,” EHS Head Coach Rick Eckert said. “She kept getting stronger at the end of the season and has now earned a spot in the second day of the tournament. She drained about a 30-foot putt off the front of the ninth green (her last hole) to get the last spot.”
“You never know how much each shot matters and that was a huge one for her.”
As a team, the Spartans placed 12th overall as extremely gusty winds wreaked havoc with many golfers on the day.
“That was a big struggle, especially on ... the first nine I played,” Davis said. “My slice is terrible, so that wind just made it awful. It was hard to play with that.”
Freshman Olivia Eckert hit a 107 on the day, with Veronica Blankley at a 124 and Avary Eckert shot a 138.
“Olivia had a solid round, just too many three putts in the tough conditions,” Coach Eckert said. “But she battled hard and did a nice job. Veronica and Avary had challenging days, but the good news is they both will have another shot next year when they return and will be important pieces of the puzzle for our team. It has been a really good season for us overall. We were realistic in our expectations for today and we are all thrilled that Drue will get to play the second day representing EHS girls golf.”
Coming back tomorrow, the initial hope is that the winds will be far calmer.
Regardless, Davis said she’s going to make the most of the opportunity given her.
“With the conditions (today), I felt I did okay, but I definitely could do better and I hope to do better tomorrow,” she said. “My mentality is to just to come out, have fun and try my hardest.”
Round two of 5A State will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
