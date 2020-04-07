Glen Dale Wessel, 70, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, at his home after a lengthy battle with Mantle Cell Lymphoma and pneumonia.
Glen was born in Emporia, Kansas, on December 21, 1949, to E.D and Virginia (Saunders) Wessel.
After attending Toledo and Saffordville schools, and graduating from Chase County High School, Glen attended Emporia State University, where he met his wife of 48 years, Ginger Lee Hayes. They were married July 4, 1971, in Emporia.
Over his lifetime, Glen worked for Markowitz, Emporia Livestock, Didde Webb Press for 32 years, Walmart Distibution Center, and the Emporia Post Office for over 18 years. His co-workers were considered family. He and his wife also farmed and raised cattle, which was a very important part of his life.
He is survived by his wife of the home; a sister-in-law, Phyllis Wessel; many loved nieces and nephews and their children, and many cherished cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bob, Everett, and Donald; and sisters, Doris Selves and Lois Ann Moore Hesterlee.
Due to COVID 19, there will be no services.
Condolences and memory anecdotes may be sent to Ginger at 2721 Road M, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
Memorial contributions may be sent to North Lyon County Youth Association, PO Box 404, Allen, Kansas 66833 or to Hand In Hand Hospice, 1201 W 12th, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
