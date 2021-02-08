The Emporia girls improved to 9-6 on the year with a 81-6 drubbing of an outmanned and outgunned Highland Park in Centennial League action Monday afternoon.
The Scots had just five available players, all of whom were forced to play the entire game with no substitutions.
The Spartans roared out of the gates, hitting 11 of 13 first quarter shots and forcing eight Scots turnovers to take a commanding 29-2 lead after eight minutes of play. Highland Park’s lone points came on a layup from senior Isabella Carter in the period.
In the second quarter, Emporia started to put in the younger players, yet still managed to black Highland Park, outscoring the Scots 18-2. By the break, the Spartans led 47-2, having shot 66% (19 of 29), including 63% (5 of 8) from behind the arc.
Highland Park had shot just 7% (1 of 15) in the first half and given up 16 turnovers.
Carter put up another point for the Scots in the third quarter, but the Spartans scored 24. Adding to the poor luck for Highland Park, senior Rayana Johnson fouled out with 1:34 left in the quarter and the Scots played the remainder of the game with four players.
In the fourth quarter, the Spartans mercifully played keep away for most of the quarter to limit the scoring from spiraling further out of hand.
“It’s important for our kids to understand [that] if we have to have a game where we win big, it’s important to teach humility, and I think our girls understood that tonight,” said Emporia head coach Carolyn Dorsey. “I think we could have done a lot more, but there wasn’t a need to. … We were able to still run our stuff and do it with dignity.”
The Spartans ended the game shooting 63% (34 of 54) and forced 23 turnovers. The Scots shot 5% (2 of 39) and forced nine turnovers.
While games such as this one can be difficult for all parties involved, Dorsey said that her team was able to get some important game situation practice in.
“I thought we were able to get some work in, that we needed to work on [playing against] the zone,” Dorsey said. “We were allowed to work on our trap for a little bit, but the biggest thing is probably the zone. We don’t get the zone very often, so that was nice because it was a chance for us to look at some ball movement.”
The Spartans were led by junior Gracie Gilpin with 17, sophomore Rebecca Snyder with 16 and junior Rylee Peak with eight.
Emporia will next travel to Manhattan for a Friday evening bout.
HIGHLAND PARK — 2; 0; 1; 3; — 6
EMPORIA — 29; 18; 24; 10; — 81
