Lyon County Sheriff Jeff Cope presented the Lyon County Commission with a 2022 appropriation request to address difficulties with the hiring and retention of personnel Thursday morning.
Cope said that the Sheriff’s Office is struggling to find employees on both the detention and law enforcement sides due to the current wages being offered and that therefore this year’s request was increased over last year’s.
“We’ve got to do something with our wages,” he said. “We’re just not attracting the quality applicants that we need. These are skilled positions. We’ve put a lot of training into our deputies. We’ve put a lot of training into our detention officers.”
He later added that, “I think as a county, we haven’t addressed cost of living wages. I’ve been sheriff for 10 years. I don’t think we’ve done that once.”
Cope said that it would be in the best interest of the county financially to increase wages to draw in and maintain well-trained, high-quality officers because newer, less experienced and less educated officers are more likely to make mistakes that leave the Sheriff’s Office -- and by extension, the county taxpayers -- liable in any lawsuits that may result.
According to Cope, the Lyon County Detention Center has been understaffed by around 13 for the past two years. Last year, it introduced a slight uptick to its starting wages and was able to hire six new staff. However, it lost seven.
There are currently three openings for deputy positions.
Cope said that some employees are working as many as 30-40 hours of overtime in a two-week pay period.
“A little bit of overtime is healthy, but this amount of overtime also drives to your staff burnout and that affects your staff retention,” he said.
One of the difficulties with maintaining employees, Cope said, is that they are often recruited to join other agencies, such as the Secret Service, the Emporia Police Department or the Emporia State University Police and Safety Department. Sometimes these decisions are financially driven and sometimes they are career moves or based simply upon logistics like shift schedules.
Cope said that the current social climate also plays a role.
“The public sentiment out there right now, for all law enforcement across the nation, makes it difficult,” he said.
Cope said that budget increases would also include six new vehicles as well as new tablets that officers can take with them in their vehicles.
“That will do several different things. One, it’ll allow the deputies to perform or get paperwork done out in the field without having to come to the station, thus keeping them dispersed across the county to have better response times,” he said.
Cope would also like to purchase a walk-through x-ray machine for inmates who are coming to and from the detention center on work release. He said that Johnson County had two of these machines and had seen a significant decrease in the amount of contraband coming into the facility as well as a reduced need for strip searches.
“[Performing a strip search] is degrading to the staff and, honestly, it’s degrading to the inmate,” Cope said.
Lyon County Fair Board vice president Jeremiah Corpening and member Ken Duft also presented their board's 2022 appropriation request. Corpening said the request was the same as last year's and Duft explained how the fair board had been affected by the pandemic.
“Everybody’s hurting from last year. We hurt too,” he said. “We had no income and we did spend close to $60,000 just on upgrades [to] the LED sign. Of course, that’s a service to the community at large. … We put a new roof on the bathroom because it was leaking and added some new fence, took out some fence. We’re always trying to improve the fairgrounds in every way possible to make it better for the entire community.”
Duft went on to explain that improvements make the fairgrounds an attractive place for out-of-town events and visitors, thereby bringing an economic benefit to the county.
“These events bring a lot of money back to this community, you know, fuel and groceries and everything,” he said. “If we can make their stay just a little bit better at all these events, maybe more and more will come. That’s what we’re striving to do each and every day out there.”
As an example, Duft reported that the fairgrounds had received camping 200 reservations during last weekend's Unbound Gravel event.
The commission asked about what to expect from this year's fair and Corpening and Duft said that it would be back to normal.
“We’re planning on the carnival, the whole nine yards,” Duft said. “ … We’ll have the Buck, Rumble and Roll, the antique tractor pull, the regular tractor pull, the 4-H rodeo, the demo derby.”
Commission Chairman Rollie Martin said that the fair board's request would be considered along with the others the commission has received and that he believed it was "fair.” Whether the pun was intended is uncertain.
The commission also approved a request from county engineer Chip Woods for the purchase of 50 pieces of 12-inch steel for $54,691.23, 100 structural steel beams for $141,250 and 350 grader blades for $32,469.50. Woods said that the prices were inflated due to the recent rapid increase in steel prices.
