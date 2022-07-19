Nancy J. Zimmerman, 79, of Emporia, Kansas died at her home Friday, July 8, 2022.
Nancy was born September 4, 1942 in Teterville, Kansas the daughter of Clerance and Edna (Dial) Brickley. She worked over 40 years as a Home Health Aide and had been retired for 20 years. Nancy loved animals and had many different kinds over the years.
Nancy married Jim Countryman and they later divorced, she then married John Lane and they later divorced, she then married Dale Zimmerman and he died August 3, 2010. She is survived by her sons, Michael Countryman and wife Kacey of Eureka, Kansas, John Lane, Jr. of Emporia, Toby Countryman and wife Monica of Quinter, Kansas; daughters, Anita Brunner and husband Rick of Emporia, Patty Fancher of Emporia; brothers, Ted Brickley and wife Jan of Emporia, Billy Brickley of Great Bend, Kansas; and grandchildren, Shane Brunner, Collin Countryman, Megan Countryman, Alyssa Lane, Bo Lane, Kaitlyn Countryman, Brooklyn Countryman, and Kade Countryman. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and a brother Danny Brickley.
Nancy was laid to rest on Monday, July 11, 2022 in the Blankenship Cemetery in Rosalia, Kansas.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Emporia Animal Shelter and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
