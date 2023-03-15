Fausteena “June” Hopkins, 89, Emporia, Kansas, passed away at Newman Regional Health, Emporia, Kansas, on Saturday, March 4, 2023. She had most recently been a resident at Sunflower Care Homes on 15th Avenue in Emporia.
Mrs. Hopkins was born in Towner, Colorado on June 10, 1933, the daughter of Clifford Rodney and Lena Thelma (Johnson) Guy. She and Arthur Leon “Art” Hopkins were married at Saint Mark’s Lutheran Church in Emporia, Kansas on April 8, 1952. Art died on January 8, 1996. She is survived by: a son, Stephen (Joyce) Hopkins, New Strawn, Kansas; daughters, Jule (Kim) Kirk, Emporia, Kansas, and Mary Lou (Hal) Starkey, Wichita, Kansas; a brother, Maurice (Alice) Guy, Dallas, Texas; a sister, Shirley Dean Gibson, Des Moines, Iowa; nine grandchildren and twenty-three great-grandchildren Bret (Linsey) Hopkins/Briar and Landon; Brian (Lindsay) Hopkins/Cooper, Jace, and Ethan; and, Beth (Tyler) Devan; Tell (Jessica) Kirk/Talon and Kannen; Tyrel (Emily) Kirk/Anna, Caitlin, and Iris; Daniel Kirk (David Row); Mirah Baker/Reagan and Rylee; Jami (Matt) Tyler/Michael, Miranda, Brody, Jo, and Eli; and, Lake (Kenneth) Goertz/Chad, Cassie, CJ, Angela, Leo and Cindy. She was preceded in death by her husband; one son, George “Michael” Hopkins; sisters, Lois “Honey” Washburn, Barbara Haber, and Mary Thomas; brothers, Adrian Moses Guy, Clifford George “Jiggs” Guy, and Calvin “Pete” Guy; sister-in-law, Debbie Guy; brothers-in-law, Walt Washburn, Harold “Babe” Haber, Jim Thomas, and Robert “Bob” Gibson.
She was a member of First Baptist Church, Emporia, and had been a volunteer with the Auxiliary to Newman Regional Health for thirty plus years, earning “Emporia’s Volunteer of the Year” at one point. Prior to retirement she was a cashier at the Emporia Foodtown Store. She loved her family beyond measure and had a heart of service.
Cremation is planned, The Celebration of Her Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at First Baptist Church, 807 Constuon St., Emporia, Kansas. The memorial has been established for Newman Regional Health Auxiliary with contributions sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801, which is assisting with arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family through the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.
