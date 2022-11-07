Kansans will head to the polls today for the 2022 midterms, and there are a number of issues on the ballot.
Not only are we voting on who will represent us on a state and federal level, we’re also voting on a few more constitutional amendments, and whether or not to retain six of the seven judges currently sitting on the Kansas Supreme Court.
The first constitutional amendment question would give House and Senate members the authority to revoke rules and regulations put in place by the governor or other state department offices.
Amendment 1 reads: “The purpose of this amendment is to provide the legislature with oversight of state executive branch agencies and officials by providing the legislature authority to establish procedures to revoke or suspend rules and regulations. A vote for this proposition would allow the legislature to establish procedures to revoke or suspend rules and regulations that are adopted by state executive branch agencies and officials that have the force and effect of law. A vote against this proposition would allow state executive branch agencies and officials to continue adopting rules and regulations that have the force and effect of law without any opportunity for the legislature to directly revoke or suspend such rules and regulations.”
Simply put, a “yes” vote would allow the Legislature to revoke or suspend regulations it deems unnecessary, while a “no” vote on the amendment keeps the constitution as it reads today.
The second amendment question would require that counties elect sheriffs every four years. Most Kansas counties already do this. The state constitution includes a provision that allows for a county to set up a county law enforcement department or agency with a hired or appointed director.
A “no” vote on Tuesday would maintain the state constitution as is, while a “yes” vote would amend the constitution to specify a requirement for election of a county sheriff.
If you haven’t already submitted your advance ballot or voted early, make a plan to vote between 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. today, Nov. 8, at your local polling site.
To find out where you can vote, visit https://myvoteinfo.voteks.org/VoterView.
Ryann Brooks
News and Online Editor
(0) comments
