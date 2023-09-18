City crews are en route to two reported water main breaks Monday morning.
One break is located at Sixth Avenue and Lawrence Street, and water service may be disrupted for users in the area.
The second break is located in the 2500 block of Willow Lane. Water service may be affected in the area as well.
The breaks follow a weeklong series of breaks around the city — including several over the weekend.
On Sunday, a water main break was reported on 18th Avenue at Dover Road, closing the 18th Avenue from Yucca Lane to Dover Road. Another break was reported at Derecho Court.
On Saturday, a break was reported on 12th Avenue between Graphic Arts Road and Hatcher Street. The break closed Casey's West, located on U.S. Highway 50.
(1) comment
Well, no frackin' earthquakes, yet.
