Good morning! Today will be pleasant throughout with sunshine and highs in the mid-70s.
Our top stories from yesterday:
COVID-19 cluster confirmed at Emporia Tyson -
http://www.emporiagazette.com/covid19/article_1413e854-8336-11ea-98e6-43c1ba383953.html
Six more test positive for COVID-19; county's total surpasses 100 -
http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_e8c76486-8354-11ea-81b5-538dbc485485.html
Emporia woman arrested after Saturday pursuit -
http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_60870308-8316-11ea-b46f-cfc293cdd773.html
Top national news:
AP: Publicly traded firms get $300M in small-business loans -
https://apnews.com/6c5942eec36cc43b25ad5df5afebcfbd
Georgia to reopen some businesses as early as Friday -
https://apnews.com/cbf7decd1893f9d9afa3ed66b0f516d3
Your uplifting story for today:
98-year-old WW2 veteran who contracted both Malaria and Cholera during forced labor at a Japanese POW Camp beats COVID19 -
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/war-veterans-amazing-recovery-coronavirus-18096499
