David Harry Zych

David Harry Zych passed away on

May 12, 2022, at the age of 66 after a

long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

David was born on September 6,

1955, in Denver, Colorado. David

graduated from Dayton High School

in 1973. He attended Bowling Green

University, where he earned his master’s

degree in Business Administration. For

years, he worked as a Chief Financial

Officer for hospitals. He worked at

Newman Hospital from 1987- 1995.

David was blessed with a loving family. He met his wife

to be, Kendra, while both of them worked a hospital booth

together at the Working Women’s After-hours event in

Emporia, Kansas in 1989. They married on September 22,

1990, and their romance lasted 32 years. The couple was

blessed with two wonderful daughters; they brought so

much joy and happiness into their lives.

David was an active member of the Lions club in Emporia,

KS, and in Elk City, OK. He was lead to Christ during college

and enjoyed attending church at the First Baptist Churches

in the states where they lived.

David was predeceased by his father, Lloyd Zych Sr. and

mother, Laverne Zych. He is survived by his wife, Kendra,

his daughters, Hannah (husband George) Kitson, Emily

Zych, and his grandson, Crew Kitson. He also is survived by

his brother, Donald Zych, and his sister, Deborah Crawford.

Visitation will be held at Brown Winter’s Funeral Home on

Monday, May 16, 2022 in Miami, OK at 5:00 p.m.

A “Celebration of Life & Memorial Service” will be held

on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Miami,

OK. Thereafter or in lieu of flowers, memorial donations

may be made to Windridge Nursing Center in Miami, OK.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.