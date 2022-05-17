David Harry Zych passed away on
May 12, 2022, at the age of 66 after a
long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
David was born on September 6,
1955, in Denver, Colorado. David
graduated from Dayton High School
in 1973. He attended Bowling Green
University, where he earned his master’s
degree in Business Administration. For
years, he worked as a Chief Financial
Officer for hospitals. He worked at
Newman Hospital from 1987- 1995.
David was blessed with a loving family. He met his wife
to be, Kendra, while both of them worked a hospital booth
together at the Working Women’s After-hours event in
Emporia, Kansas in 1989. They married on September 22,
1990, and their romance lasted 32 years. The couple was
blessed with two wonderful daughters; they brought so
much joy and happiness into their lives.
David was an active member of the Lions club in Emporia,
KS, and in Elk City, OK. He was lead to Christ during college
and enjoyed attending church at the First Baptist Churches
in the states where they lived.
David was predeceased by his father, Lloyd Zych Sr. and
mother, Laverne Zych. He is survived by his wife, Kendra,
his daughters, Hannah (husband George) Kitson, Emily
Zych, and his grandson, Crew Kitson. He also is survived by
his brother, Donald Zych, and his sister, Deborah Crawford.
Visitation will be held at Brown Winter’s Funeral Home on
Monday, May 16, 2022 in Miami, OK at 5:00 p.m.
A “Celebration of Life & Memorial Service” will be held
on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Miami,
OK. Thereafter or in lieu of flowers, memorial donations
may be made to Windridge Nursing Center in Miami, OK.
