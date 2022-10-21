Linda Jean Lamb

Linda Jean Lamb (Worcester),

75, of Lampe, MO passed away

October 6, 2022 at Cox Hospital

in Branson, MO. Linda was born

in Emporia, KS on December

26, 1946 to Robert and Betty

Worcester.

Linda graduated from Emporia

High School in 1965 and then

proceeded to get a degree from

Vernon’s School of Cosmetology

in 1968. Linda was a beautician in Empora, KS after

school, and continued for 17 years, in that time she

went into business with a friend and opened a Cafe

called Backstage Cafe, catered events in Kansas City,

and concerts all over the state of Kansas. Linda decided

to take her life in a different direction and worked as a

prison guard for many years, and later retired from The

State of Kansas, Department of Corrections, Topeka

Correctional Facility in 2003, in Topeka, KS where she

gave her all to help people. But the thing she always went

back to was being the daycare Nanny. In all of the careers

she had, she always had time for the daycare and the love

she gave and received by the little ones. Linda lived a life

dedicated to her church and God, but the thing she did

the best in her lifetime was love her family. She got the

chance to experience not just one, but two loves in her

lifetime, Duane Birk, and had a daughter, Amy Birk, then

married later to Michael Lamb and had a son, Michael

Lamb. She loved taking her children Crystal and Rock

hunting the most, and she was what you would call a

true “ROCK HOUND”. After the events of mothering

her own children, she was blessed with 6 grandchildren,

and great grandchildren who she loved entirely. In life,

all she wanted was to see the best in people. Shortly after

retirement, is when Linda started her beautiful life in

Missouri. One of her favorite times was just loading up in

her car to head to town for bingo and Mexican food with

her ladies. Linda looked for all the good, no matter where

she went or who she met. She was a pillar of her church

community and Jesus was her Savior.

Linda is survived by a sister, Connie Sherwin (Osage

City, KS); son, Michael Lamb (Lampe, MO); daughter,

Amy/Johnnie Thomas (Emporia, KS); a daughter she

claimed as her own, Denise/Eliseo Garcia (Omaha, NE);

niece, Lori Johnson (Gridley, KS); nephew, Scott O’Mara

(Topeka, KS); 6 grandchildren, Jacob/Ashley Uttinger

(Topeka, KS), Nathan Uttinger (Topeka, KS), Mathew

Moyer (Emporia, KS), Jaryn Steadman (Emporia, KS),

Kinsley Steadman (Blue Eye, MO), and Zadik Lamb

(Blue Eye, MO); 3 great grandchildren, Jaxon and Jayda

Uttinger (Topeka, KS) and Elijah Pope (Emporia, KS).

Linda is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and

Betty Worcester; sister, JoAnn Williamson; and many

friends and family she’s come to love over the years.

A private service will take place after cremation. Linda

was an organ donor and believed even after death she

could still make a difference. She was so loved.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.