Linda Jean Lamb (Worcester),
75, of Lampe, MO passed away
October 6, 2022 at Cox Hospital
in Branson, MO. Linda was born
in Emporia, KS on December
26, 1946 to Robert and Betty
Worcester.
Linda graduated from Emporia
High School in 1965 and then
proceeded to get a degree from
Vernon’s School of Cosmetology
in 1968. Linda was a beautician in Empora, KS after
school, and continued for 17 years, in that time she
went into business with a friend and opened a Cafe
called Backstage Cafe, catered events in Kansas City,
and concerts all over the state of Kansas. Linda decided
to take her life in a different direction and worked as a
prison guard for many years, and later retired from The
State of Kansas, Department of Corrections, Topeka
Correctional Facility in 2003, in Topeka, KS where she
gave her all to help people. But the thing she always went
back to was being the daycare Nanny. In all of the careers
she had, she always had time for the daycare and the love
she gave and received by the little ones. Linda lived a life
dedicated to her church and God, but the thing she did
the best in her lifetime was love her family. She got the
chance to experience not just one, but two loves in her
lifetime, Duane Birk, and had a daughter, Amy Birk, then
married later to Michael Lamb and had a son, Michael
Lamb. She loved taking her children Crystal and Rock
hunting the most, and she was what you would call a
true “ROCK HOUND”. After the events of mothering
her own children, she was blessed with 6 grandchildren,
and great grandchildren who she loved entirely. In life,
all she wanted was to see the best in people. Shortly after
retirement, is when Linda started her beautiful life in
Missouri. One of her favorite times was just loading up in
her car to head to town for bingo and Mexican food with
her ladies. Linda looked for all the good, no matter where
she went or who she met. She was a pillar of her church
community and Jesus was her Savior.
Linda is survived by a sister, Connie Sherwin (Osage
City, KS); son, Michael Lamb (Lampe, MO); daughter,
Amy/Johnnie Thomas (Emporia, KS); a daughter she
claimed as her own, Denise/Eliseo Garcia (Omaha, NE);
niece, Lori Johnson (Gridley, KS); nephew, Scott O’Mara
(Topeka, KS); 6 grandchildren, Jacob/Ashley Uttinger
(Topeka, KS), Nathan Uttinger (Topeka, KS), Mathew
Moyer (Emporia, KS), Jaryn Steadman (Emporia, KS),
Kinsley Steadman (Blue Eye, MO), and Zadik Lamb
(Blue Eye, MO); 3 great grandchildren, Jaxon and Jayda
Uttinger (Topeka, KS) and Elijah Pope (Emporia, KS).
Linda is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and
Betty Worcester; sister, JoAnn Williamson; and many
friends and family she’s come to love over the years.
A private service will take place after cremation. Linda
was an organ donor and believed even after death she
could still make a difference. She was so loved.
