Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Tuesday
Violate PFA, location and time redacted
Overdose/poisoning, redacted
Warrant, 800 State St., 11:57 a.m.
Non-injury accident, W. 6th Ave and Constitution St., 3:02 p.m.
Welfare check, redacted
Sheriff
Tuesday
Animal bite, 400 Mechanic St., Emporia, 10:31 a.m.
Agency assist, 400 Mechanic St., Emporia, 4:15 p.m.
Non-injury accident, Road W7 and Road 340, Osage City, 9:27 p.m.
Wednesday
Escaped prisoner, W. 6th Ave. and Congress St., Emporia, 1:26 a.m.
Criminal threat, Emporia, 2:19 a.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Tuesday
Criminal damage, 4200 W. US Hwy. 50, 9:12 a.m.
Criminal damage, 100 S. Mechanic St., 10:01 a.m.
Forgery - counterfeiting, 2900 Eaglecrest Dr., 10:24 p.m.
Sheriff
Tuesday
Theft, 1400 Road 140, Emporia, 1:36 p.m.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
