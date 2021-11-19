Dirty Kanza New Years ride

Fred Spellman participated in a New Year's ride and run in 2016 with Lenny Spellman and Blake Spellman. The ride and run was put by the former DK Promotions.

 File photo

Fred Spellman, the longtime owner of Plumbing by Spellman, died Wednesday at Newman Regional Health. He was 79.

The Mass Of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. Interment will follow in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery.

