Newman Regional Health announced Wednesday that the first robotic-assisted surgery ever performed at the hospital was a success.
The procedure, a cholecystectomy, was performed Wednesday by Newman Regional Medical Partners general surgeon Dr. Tim Harris and proctoring physician Dr. Jeremy Howes, using the fourth generation da Vinci XI surgical system, "Intuitive Surgical’s most capable and advanced instrumentation."
“This day marks yet another monumental and milestone moment in Newman Regional Health’s 100-year history,” said NRH CEO Bob Wright in a written release.
According to release, the da Vinci XI is a surgical robot for minimally invasive procedures which "enhances surgical performance by creating a natural extension of the surgeon’s eyes and hands." The hospital said it will be used to benefit services in areas such as general surgery, urology, obstetrics and gynecology.
“The initiation of the robotics program at Newman Regional Health is such a benefit to the health needs of those within Lyon and surrounding counties,” said Dr. Rebecca Douglass, Newman Regional Health Medical Partners general surgeon. “This will provide our community with the most effective and less invasive options for their surgical care. The improved visualization and precision in our dissection during surgeries will help us continue to improve patient outcomes for years to come.”
Robotic surgeries are preferred for certain procedures over conventional laparoscopic or open procedures for the following reasons:
- decreased post-operative pain,
- decreased use of narcotic pain medication,
- decreased length-of-stay for hospital post-operative admission,
- better visualization due to the 3D high-definition views, and
- a greater range of motion due to the ergonomics of the robot versus laparoscopic instruments.
Harris, a general surgeon in Emporia for more than 30 years, said he was glad to have the technology locally.
“I’m very excited to have robotics in the community," he said. "This availability will keep more surgeries local as well as enhance recruitment for new surgeons in the years ahead.”
Physicians utilizing the da Vinci XI for surgical cases are already proficient in laparoscopic surgery and are required to complete additional training to be fully certified, including:
- a two-day surgeon-led education in Houston, Texas with classroom and cadaver training,
- simulator training with the surgical team at their home hospital, and
- completion of at least two cases supervised by a highly experienced robotic surgeon at their home hospital.
Newman Regional Health said it is one of three Critical Access Hospitals in the state to now offer robotic-assisted surgical procedures. Patients are encouraged to visit www.newmanrh.org/davinci to learn more or speak directly with their healthcare provider for more information on the robotic-assisted surgical procedures available at Newman Regional Health.
