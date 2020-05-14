Good morning! Expect clouds throughout much of the day today with storms rolling in near 2 p.m. Highs should touch the upper 70s.
Our top stories from yesterday:
No new test positives after Tuesday testing -
http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_66574458-9560-11ea-9750-cfdbc179f8e8.html
Emporia Animal Shelter celebrates adoptions after resuming services -
http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_1f1e31ce-946f-11ea-af0e-7352d9170933.html
BYA: Is FHTC holding in-person classes? -
http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_a052a3c8-948e-11ea-bc70-1ff3ad459380.html
Top national news:
Wisconsin high court tosses out governor’s stay-home order -
https://apnews.com/69eeec35356f6c25cf63b855886237c3
Virus spikes could emerge weeks after US economic reopenings -
https://apnews.com/bb10a5e0d31228b0b4ca96c7ee8d2937
Your uplifting story for today:
Kraft Heinz to give all of their salaried employees the day after the Super Bowl off instead of buying multi-million-dollar game ad -
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4157696/Kraft-Heinz-employees-Super-Bowl-Monday-off.html
