Courtesy ESU Athletics
Emporia State will wrap up a three game home stand today, March 23 against Central Missouri in White Auditorium.
The Hornets are 2-7 on the season, 2-4 in the MIAA South Division after falling 3-1 to Central Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon. The first set saw five ties and four lead changes before the Hornets fell 25-17. The second set saw the Hornets lead 21-20 but UCO would score the final five points to take a 25-21 win and two set lead in the match. The third set went to 66 points and there were 23 ties with nine lead changes before a winner was decided. With the Hornets trailing 32-31 Winny Harris had a solo block to tie the score and teamed with Megan Stretton for another block to give Emporia State set point. Allyson Bissa delivered a service ace to give the Hornet a 34-32 win. Emporia State led 2-1 to start the fourth and were tied at 4, 5, and 6 but would not be able to retake the lead as the Bronchos scored a 25-18 win to take the 3-1 match victory. Mikayla Simons had at team high 12 kills to lead three Hornets in double figures. Stretton had 11 kills and 19 digs and Harris added ten kills with two solo blocks and three block assists. Rylie Fornelli had 38 digs while Riley Bernskoetter had 41 assists and 14 digs.
Central Missouri is 6-1 in the spring with a 5-0 record in the MIAA South Division. This will be CMSU’s first road match since a 3-0 win at Newman on March 6 in Wichita.
In the first meeting between the two, the Hornets were swept by Central Missouri 3-0 on March 9 in Warrensburg, Mo. Emporia State lost 25-14 and 25-16 in the first two sets before battling back to lose a narrow 25-23 decision in the third set.
Attendance in White Auditorium will be limited to 250 with all tickets sales at the main entrance off of Sixth Avenue. Fans will need to adhere to social distancing and mask guidelines as well as go through the temperature scanners upon entry. Tickets will cost $5 for adults and $3 for seniors and children K-12 while Emporia State students will be admitted free with their valid student ID. The matches are scheduled to be on the MIAA Network.
Due to the cancellation of the 2020 fall NCAA Division II National Championships and the ensuing cancellation of the fall MIAA season, the league coaches made the decision to play a shortened schedule in the spring. In addition, the coaches agreed each match has to have only one official, line judges do not have to be certified, a scorekeeper or libero tracker need not be present and official statistics do not be recorded.
The Hornets have completed nine of a scheduled 15 matches this spring and there is also an MIAA postseason tournament scheduled for April 16-17. The conference was split into two divisions, with teams playing an eight match schedule in their own division. Emporia State is in the South Division with Central Missouri, Central Oklahoma, Missouri Southern, Newman and Pittsburg State. Teams were then provided flexibility in scheduling additional matches that best fit their needs.
Emporia State will play each division rival home and home and have picked up additional matches against Fort Hays State, Neb.-Kearney, Missouri Western and Washburn from the North Division.
Emporia State will travel to Topeka on Saturday, March 27 for a pair of matches in Lee Arena. The Hornets will take on Washburn at 10 a.m. followed by Missouri Western at 4:30 p.m. in non-conference action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.