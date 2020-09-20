Members of local law enforcement remain searching for a person of interest involved in a hit-and-run accident early Saturday morning.
The accident occurred at 1920 Lincoln St. when a car left the nearby “S” curve for unknown reasons and hit the side of the residence. According to a social media post from owners of the house, no one was injured in the incident, with damage suffered primarily to the garage.
The post additionally details debris found at the scene, which were considered to belong to a 2008 to 2012 Chevy Malibu or Impala.
Those with any information on the incident are encouraged to contact the Emporia Police Department’s non-emergency line at 620-343-4200.
