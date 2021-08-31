A 16-year-old was taken to Newman Regional Health following a single vehicle accident Tuesday morning east of Emporia.
According to Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy James Baker, Abril Ruiz was in the 1300 block of Road 175 when at 7:44 a.m. she ran over a pickup truck hitch that was just west of the river bridge.
Baker said the vehicle lost control and traveled down the hill on the north side of the road, traveled across the open field bout 80 yards and into the trees that had a creek traveling through it.
The vehicle ended up in the creek.
Ruiz was wearing her seatbelt and was able exit the vehicle. She was taken to Newman’s Regional by ambulance.
