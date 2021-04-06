Christina Marie Briggs of Lawrence, Kansas died on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Tanglewood Health and Rehabilitation in Topeka. She was 64.
Christina was born on February 5, 1957 in Emporia, Kansas the daughter of Carl and Anna Mae Peak Petersen. She married Mark Dixon on February 20, 1976 in Emporia. They later divorced. She then married Myron Bunting in 1982. They divorced. She was then in a relationship with Patricia Dissly. She later married George Briggs. They divorced.
Family members include: son, Daniel Bunting of Auburn, Kansas; daughters, Brandina (Gary White) Dixon of Great Falls, Montana, and Amy (Bruce) Lair of Plattsburg, Missouri; grandchildren, Trey Lair, Megan Lair, Dacoda Craney, and Trenton Dixon; brothers, Ron (Cheryl) Petersen of Waverly, and Jeff (Colleen Finney) Petersen of Emporia.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Carl Petersen, and Anna Mae Peak Lodle; sister, Shari Egan; and niece, Lenise Petersen.
Christina was a homemaker most of her life. Before she got really sick, she loved to go fishing, camping, spending time with family and friends. She had a wonderful companion dog at home named Buddy and he meant the world to her. Douglas County Humane Society assisted her with housing him while she was in the hospitals and nursing home and they plan on adopting him out to a loving home to live out the rest of his dog life.
Cremation is planned with a memorial service at a later date. Memorial contributions to the Douglas County Humane Society can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
