Bruce Kevin Miller, 71, Retired Farmers Insurance Agent, went to his heavenly home Tuesday, August 8, 2023.
Memorial Service will be at 10:30 am, Monday, August 14, 2023, at Chapel Hill United Methodist Church.
Bruce was a member of the Coast Guard who traveled the world. He also stepped in to be an air traffic controller when President Reagan fired the air traffic controllers during their strike in 1981.
Preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Wilrena Miller. Survived by his wife, Jill Miller; daughter, Tia (William) Perng, both of Wichita, KS; son, Travis (Carol) Miller of Katy, TX; grandchildren, Landrik, Eelam, and Grammer Perng, Russell (Lindsay) Gibson; two great-grandchildren, Colby and Zoe Gibson; brother, Robert (Debby) Miller of Mulvane, KS; as well as the Matthews family that loved him so much, and showed him what family was.
A memorial has been established with: ALS Association, 3450 N. Rock Rd., Ste. 503, Wichita, KS 67226. Please note “Bruce’s Mooses” in the memo line.
Services in care of Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
