The Chase County Clerk's Office is reminding the community of important dates ahead of the Aug. 2 primary.
The last day to register to vote in the primary election is July 12. Advanced voting by mail begins July 13.
Public testing of voting equipment is set for 10 a.m. July 14 at the courthouse, and early voting in the clerk's office begins Monday, July 18.
Saturday voting is scheduled for 9 a.m. - noon on July 23 at the courthouse.
The deadline to request an advance ballot if July 26.
Early voting ends at noon Aug. 1.
The primary election is set for 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2. If sending in a ballot by mail, the last date to postmark your ballot if Aug. 2, and it must be received by Aug. 5.
The election canvass will be held at 9 a.m. Aug. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.