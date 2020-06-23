The Emporia Recreation Center has announced it has been approved to host the ERC Camp Rec summer camp next month at Peter Pan Park.
The camp will be held from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday - Friday beginning July 6, with a required one-week break July 20.
"ERC camp staff is so happy to be able to bring Camp Rec to the kids of Emporia," Marketing Administrator Shalla Bennett said in an email. "They have so many fun things planned."
Registration is open now, but due to COVID-19 all registrations must be completed online. Visit www. emporiarec.org to find more information on available dates, times and requirements.
If you need help, please call the Emporia Recreation Center office at 340-6300 for contactless registration or make an appointment for walk-in registration.
