Elizabeth Catherine Griffin, 69, of Lebo passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Midland Hospice House in Topeka, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born May 11, 1951 in Fostoria, Kansas the daughter of Charles and Ramona Lindeman Gunterman. During Cathy’s childhood her family lived in several area communities including Topeka, Eskridge, Reading, Baldwin and Arvonia.
Cathy married the love of her life, Stephen L. Griffin, on September 6, 1969 in Topeka. They would make their home in Lebo where they raised their three children, Bob, Ginger and Stephanie.
Cathy had worked several years at I.B.P., Hopkins Manufacturing and Emporia State University before retiring in 2008.
Cathy enjoyed bowling and had participated in numerous bowling leagues throughout the 1970’s and 1980’s. She and Stephen participated in a wide variety of activities together, a favorite being playing cards. In the 1990’s their son introduced them to archery. For years they hunted together and competed in tournaments throughout the area, once traveling into Colorado to compete.
She will live on in the hearts and memories of her daughters, Ginger LeAnn Fay and her husband Eric of rural Emporia and Stephanie Louise Griffin of Bonaire, Georgia; a son, Robert “Bob” Griffin and his wife Sherry of Lebo; sisters, Chris Rimby of Burton, Kansas, Willa Winsky of Waverly, Kansas and Sheryl Bowers of Osage City, Kansas; a brother, Duane Gunterman of Lyndon, Kansas; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; numerous extended family and a host of dear friends.
Services will be held at 10:30 A.M., Thursday, April 22, 2021 at the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home in Lebo. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6:00 P.M. until 7:30P.M. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Children’s Hospitals and sent in care of the funeral home at P.O. Box #43, Lebo, Kansas 66856. Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.
