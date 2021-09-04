EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back ...
Everyone involved in the Kansans Can Redesign Projects at our local school districts. Educators, administrators, parents, business leaders and students at USD 253, USD 252 and USD 251 have been working hard to reimagine what education looks like in the classroom. It’s exciting to see how everything continues to evolve, six years after the initiative was first announced.
United Way of the Flint Hills for announcing its second annual drive-thru food drive, set for Sept. 14. From 4:30 - 6 p.m. at the Lyon County Fairgrounds, community members are invited to bring a variety of nonperishable food items and personal hygiene products to benefit area families in need.
The organizers of the inaugural Latin Legends softball tournament which was held on Aug. 28. The tournament featured a renaming of Southwest Santa Fe Park to the Lorenzo Delgado Sports Complex. We have a rich and diverse Hispanic community in Emporia and it’s exciting to see it celebrated.
Corner House Inc. on celebrating 45 years of helping people through addiction. The agency provides a number of services and resources that aid in recovery, providing a safe space to many. If you need help, Corner House is there.
Green Dot Bioplastics for earning a spot in the 2021 Coolest Things Made in Kansas contest with its Terratek BD biodegradable plastic polymer. This is one of 32 products on the list. Very cool!
Ryann Brooks
News and Online Editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.