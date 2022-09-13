The late Rush Limbaugh liked to say, “Words mean things.” An event in Emporia Tuesday night hopes to show that “Words Save Lives.”
The Bowyer Community Building will host a program from 6:00-9:00 p.m. offering everything from poetry and comedy to acrobatics and dance, aimed at suicide survivors and their families.
Host Kerry Moyer told The Gazette in August that his goal was “helping people find hope for tomorrow, hope for a life worth living.”
Tuesday night also marks the first “Wrangler Family and Friends Night.” It's a combination open house and outreach for Flint Hills Technical College.
“There's not a lot of sports and things to endear the college to students,” organizer Karis Williams told The Gazette in August. She hopes an evening with music and food trucks will help students “be emotionally connected... as they're alumni.”
One highlight of the evening will be a drawing for scholarships. The event lasts from 5:30-9:30 p.m.
The upcoming weekend in Emporia includes what the Granada Theatre calls “bagrock.” As in rock music with bagpipes.
Red Hot Chilli Pipers will perform Friday at 7 p.m. The nine-piece band won a national TV talent contest in Britain 15 years ago and has toured the world since then.
Emporia State University launches a new “Friday Night Lights” series this weekend, to go with Saturday's home football game against Missouri Western.
Comedian Eric O'Shea will perform Friday at 8 p.m. at the Memorial Union, following a 6 p.m. home volleyball match at White Auditorium.
O'Shea received a “Campus Legend” award last year for more than 25 years of stand-up routines at colleges and universities. He's also a regular in “Dry Bar” video on social media.
“Hales' March and Community Social” will take place on the ESU campus Saturday evening. Promoters say the 5:30 p.m. march will “fully embrace diversity, equity, and inclusion.”
