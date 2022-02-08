Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema have achieved the bipartisanship they so cherished when they sided with Republicans to defeat the Senate rule change needed to pass the John Lewis Voter Rights Act and the Freedom to Vote Act. Both were seen being congratulated by Senate Republicans following the vote.
So we ask the question, now that bipartisanship has been secured, can we move on?
The question seems to be trivial, but we both have an expectation that our elected leaders will … well … lead. The answer to President Biden’s rhetorical question, asked at his Jan. 19 press conference, “What do Republicans stand for?” is clearly power at all costs. Consequently, it is fair to ask Manchin and Sinema if we can move on.
Because we need to move on. The country desperately needs leadership in this time of pandemic-caused economic turmoil. Thanks to the relentless manipulation by Mitch McConnell of judicial openings based on who is in the White House, the Federal Judiciary has become politicized despite the desperate appearances by various members of the court to assure us it has not. However, it is difficult to view the Supreme Court as politically neutral when the Court recently has repeatedly heard arguments on settled law covering public health issues, women’s reproductive rights, college admission standards and gun control.
Part of the problem with the judiciary is that Congress has abdicated its responsibilities to the other two branches of government (at least while a Republican is president). Congress must return to its constitutionally mandated role of creating laws to protect Americans, particularly from the draconian voting and reproductive rights measures being passed by state legislatures that threaten not only the health of Americans, but the very health of our democracy.
Supreme Court Justice Steven Breyer just announced his retirement, giving President Biden an opportunity to fill a vacancy on the Court. Thanks to Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, no change in the Senate rules will be required to fill this vacancy, provided Senators Manchin and Sinema don’t cave to Republican voices who have already begun using racist language to challenge President Biden’s pledge to nominate a black woman for the Court.
Senator Roger Wicker (R- Miss.) said during a radio interview reported by the Mississippi Free Press, “The irony is that the Supreme Court is at the very same time hearing cases about this sort of affirmative racial discrimination, while adding someone who is the beneficiary of this sort of quota.” He has been unavailable for comment since the interview.
We need to find a way to reward members of Congress for compromise rather than division. There was a time when political parties worked together through compromise, in part because members recognized that no one person or party possessed all the right answers.
Our vast and diverse culture requires nothing less than a government that works for us all in practice rather than just in rhetoric. However, Republicans have proven willing to wreck our economy and democracy in order to maintain power.
The time of automatic resistance to the opposing party’s efforts must end. Americans need a working Congress with more than two Republican Representatives willing to put country ahead of party. Americans need a Congress that will address the long-standing inequities that punish people because of their zip code and ethnicity while hindering progress on such issues as climate change, voting rights, reproductive rights and gun violence. This country’s problems can best be solved with the two parties working together rather than using issues as political triggers to stir their base into a rage.
Voters have the responsibility to assess the qualities of candidates for political office at all levels. With mid-term elections ahead of us in 2022, we have an opportunity to encourage prospective office holders who exhibit the character that will return us to a Congress and state government dedicated to addressing the needs of the people.
Given the bickering and political divide that exists today, it’s understandable that qualified, caring citizens may hesitate declaring their candidacy, raising money and dedicating their lives to campaigning and serving if elected. However, we need such candidates now more than ever before, and we voters need to act responsibly now and throughout this election season.
Americans need a Congress, state and local government that cares about its citizens and the future of our country. It is apparent that too many elected officials at all levels do not care about the people they are sworn to represent. Instead, these elected officials appear to be most concerned with their re-election, raising money for re-election, and catering to the will of their big donors.
While our democracy is far from perfect, we can address these challenges, but only if we all work together. So, the question for our elected officials and voters is this: Can we move on?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.