Joseph Fons holds a Pride Flag in front of the U.S. Supreme Court building after the court ruled that LGBTQ people can not be disciplined or fired based on their sexual orientation, Washington, D.C., June 15, 2020. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/TNS)

The United States House of Representatives passed the Respect for Marriage Act, which recognizes and protects the validity of same-sex and interracial marriages, Thursday morning.

The measure passed the House in a 258-169-1 vote, with 39 Republicans joining all House Democrats in supporting it. It also won bipartisan support in the Senate last month.

The bill will now be presented to President Joe Biden, who is expected to sign it into legislation.

