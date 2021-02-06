Emporia High’s dive team is an army of one this year, and that has been no problem at all.
Sophomore Braxton Higgins just completed his first regular season of diving and so far his results have been lacking variety in the best possible way.
Higgins has won every competition he has competed in. Earlier this week, he broke the EHS record for the six-dive competition, which was set by Reed Slayden one year ago.
His coach, Barb Clark, said that Higgins is a humble young man who was hesitant to even go after the record this season.
“I finally got him to open up last week to try to break the school record,” Clark said.
However, there were no more six-dive competitions remaining on the schedule, as the only meets left are Centennial League and state, which are both 11-dive meets.
“I went and found him a six-dive meet and then he got the record,” Clark said.
But Higgins said he was unsure whether he could break the record in his first season.
“I didn’t know if I could get it this year, because it was my first year, but when I got it, I was super excited,” Higgins said. “I didn’t think I got it there because I didn’t do the best on the dive. I thought I got really close, but I didn’t think I got it until [Clark] told me the score.”
Clark said that Higgins is after Slayden’s other record in the 11-dive competition and that she imagines that Higgins will attempt to swipe that record in the final two meets of the season, both of which Higgins qualified for during his first career competition this season.
While Higgins is new to the sport of diving, he certainly is no stranger to acrobatics. He has competed in gymnastics for years and at such a high level that he has made it to the world stage. For several years, Clark has made a habit of recruiting her divers from the local gymnastics clubs, and so it only made sense to pursue Higgins.
“I’d been talking to his parents and then his parents were wanting him to do it,” Clark said.
Higgins said that he knew a lot of other gymnasts who had gone out for diving in the past, so when Clark and his parents mentioned it, he figured he would give it a try. But just because he had vast experience with gymnastics did not mean he immediately knew he would become a successful diver.
“It was kind of nerve-wracking at first because I didn’t know what to expect,” he said.
However, Higgins won that first competition and every one after that.
“Most of the tricks I do in the pool I do in gymnastics, so it’s like really almost the same thing,” Higgins said.
The most difficult aspect of diving thus far, Higgins said, was getting comfortable with not entering the pool feet-first.
“Diving in head-first, I mean, if you do that on a trampoline or anything, you’ll break your neck,” he said. “Most gymnasts aren’t comfortable with it, but I was kind of comfortable with it at the start.”
Clark agreed that, in her experience, most gymnasts have a hard time mentally with head-first diving, and after some time doing feet-first dives, they will eventually become more comfortable with entering the pool either way.
Heading into the league meet on Feb. 11 and the state meet on Feb. 18-20, Higgins will surely be considered one of the favorites. Clark said she believes he will do what it takes to end up on top.
“He’s going to work,” she said. “He’s a perfectionist. … He’s easy to work with and very coachable.”
