William Patrick “Bill” Francis of Topeka, died at his home, on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Topeka, at the age of 56.
He was born on November 14, 1964, in Eureka, the son of Richard Obe and Frances June “Pat” (Lopp) Francis. He was raised in Eureka and attended local schools. He later took electrician classes at Flint Hills Technical College and started working as an electrician in Emporia. He later moved to Topeka. Bill will be remembered as a lover of the outdoors. He especially loved fishing, canoeing, and hunting mushrooms.
He is survived by two siblings, Nancy Harris of Emporia and Jim Francis of Emporia; and nephew, Zach Harris. He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Joseph Richard Francis.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Greenwood Cemetery, Eureka. Cremation has been effected. Memorials may be made to the Helping Hands Humane Society or to the ASPCA. Contributions may be sent in care of Koup Family Funeral Home, PO Box 595, Eureka, KS 67045, which is overseeing arrangements.
Condolences may be left for the family online, at koupfunerals.com.
