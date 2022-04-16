The Emporia Gazette
The city of Emporia appointed Brandon Beck to chief of the Emporia Fire Department, city manager Trey Cocking announced Friday.
Beck has served as interim chief since the end of 2021, following the retirement of Jack Taylor, who had 20 years of service in Emporia and had previously served as the Chief of the Liberal, Kansas Fire Department.
According to a written release, the selection was made “after consultation with multiple stakeholders, and most importantly the men and women who make up Emporia’s Fire Department.”
Beck has been with the Emporia Fire Department since 1993, serving first as a volunteer fire fighter, then starting full time service with the Department in 1998.
He was named the Assistant Fire Chief in Dec. 2007, and has overseen the eepartment’s EMS program, continuing education, and the department’s quality assurance process.
Beck holds a Master of Science in Executive Fire Leadership Degree from Grand Canyon University, a Bachelor of General Studies Degree from Emporia State University, and an Associate Degree (Paramedic) from Flint Hills Technical College.
Beck was a member of the 2013 Leadership Emporia Class, serves as chair of the Joint City/County Traffic Safety Committee and is the former president of the Kansas Emergency Medical Services Association. He serves as the Team Commander for the Kansas Major Emergency Response Group.
“I am impressed with Chief Beck’s qualifications and his passion for the fire and EMS service; and I think Chief Beck has the skills needed to propel the Department to the next level,” Cocking said.
Beck becomes the first internal candidate promoted to Fire Chief since Chief Claude Lang, who began his career with the Emporia Fire Department in 1946 as a firefighter and served as the Department’s Chief from 1958-1990.
Beck is the father of four children ages 22 years through 5 years and is a lifetime resident of Emporia. His interests include soccer, Kansas City Chiefs football, and Kansas City Royals baseball.
Chief Beck’s Formal Investiture Ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. May 5, in the Little Theater at the William L. White Civic Auditorium. Members of the public are invited to the event and a reception will follow.
