The 2021 volleyball season rolls on for area schools.
Northern Heights went 3-3 at the Lyndon Tournament last Saturday. In pool play, the Wildcats beat Marais des Cygnes Valley 25-15, 25-12; Lyndon 25-21, 25-11; and Valley Falls 25-12, 25-16 and lost to Lebo 25-13, 25-11.
They again faced Lebo after pool play and lost 25-6, 25-12. They placed fourth in the tournament after battling Burlingame for the third spot. The JV team went 1-3 at the tournament.
Northern Heights played West Franklin at home on Tuesday night but dropped a pair of matches 23-25, 25-20, 25-8 and 25-22, 25-13.
The Wildcats’ record is now 8-7 and 4-2 in the Flint Hills League. They’ll be in action on Tuesday at Mission Valley.
Olpe went 2-3 at the Eureka Tournament last Saturday, picking up wins over Fredonia 26-24, 19-25, 25-12 and Wichita Defenders 25-20, 25-17.
The Eagles fell to Eureka 25-7, 25-11; Independence 25-19, 25-27, 25-19; and Madison 25, 27, 25-16, 25-19.
Olpe split a pair of matches on Tuesday, defeating Waverly 25-17, 25-16 before falling to Madison again 25-13, 25-22.
The Chase County volleyball team placed fourth at the Flinthills Tournament last Saturday with a 1-4 record.
The Bulldogs opened with a nailbiting 28-26, 26-24 win over Hartford before falling to Flint Hills 25-12, 23-25, 25-14; Altoona-Midway 25-23, 25-17; Remington 25-9, 25-15; Bluestem 25-15, 25-18.
They returned to action Tuesday against Lyndon, dropping a pair of matches 25-17, 25-17 and 25-17, 25-15.
Chase County will be back out on the floor Saturday at the Hartford Invitational.
After falling to Chase County at the Flinthills Tournament on Saturday, Hartford beat Altoona-Midway 25-18, 25-23 and fell to Flinthills 25-14, 19-25, 25-9.
The Jaguars lost to Heritage Christian 25-16, 25-11 and Lebo 25-3, 25-5 on Tuesday.
They will host seven other schools at its invitational tournament Saturday.
Lebo went 5-2 over the past week, beating Burlingame 25-11, 26-28, 25-15; Wabaunsee 25-17, 25-18; Northern Heights 25-6, 25-12 and 25-13, 25-11; and Hartford 25-3, 25-5. The Wolves also fell to Wabaunsee 27-25, 25-22 and Heritage Christian Academy 25-14, 25-23.
The Wolves will also compete at Hartford on Saturday.
