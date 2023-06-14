Ursula Mabel (Schwindt) Matile passed peacefully at her home in San Antonio, Texas on the evening of June 10, 2023, at the age of 104. Her final weeks were spent in the loving care of her three daughters.
Mabel was born on the family farm west of Olpe, Kansas to Sophia (Maurer) Schwindt and Otto Schwindt on February 21, 1919. She enjoyed a strong Christian upbringing with her eight brothers and sisters on the farm. After completing country grade school and Emporia High school, she received a teaching certificate from Kansas State Teachers College in Emporia. She then taught for seven years in Lyon County one room schoolhouses. She met Ulysses Matile as a youth at the rural Sunday School Conventions. They were later married on May 3, 1942. Theirs was a strong marriage of 53 years, living on the family farm on Highway 99 north of Madison, Kansas. They experienced the challenges of farm life and raised four children. The Verdigris Church of the Brethren was an important part of their lives. They taught love of God and others to their children. Mabel continued her theme of service to others as a nurse aide, working for 17 years at The Meadows (a nursing home) and later at Newman Hospital in Emporia. Mabel loved music, especially hymns. Some of her happiest moments seemed to be singing, playing, or listening to music with family and friends. After the closing of the country church, Mabel and Ulysses continued their faith at Olpe United Methodist Church. Mabel lived at the farm for seven years after the passing of Ulysses. She then moved to San Antonio, Texas in 2002 to stay in a guest house with her daughter Lila. She continued Bible study and attended church there.
Mabel is preceded in death by her husband, Ulysses; her parents and her eight brothers and sisters. She is survived by her children, Lila (Dale) Truett of San Antonio, Texas, Shirley (Bob) Ogletree of San Marcos, Texas, Mariel (Rex) Peterson of Colleyville, Texas, and Gerald (Lynne) Matile of Bucyrus, Kansas. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Mabel donated her body to science, as did Ulysses. Her remains will be buried at Blakely Cemetery in rural Madison next to Ulysses at a later date. Any donations in Mabel’s memory could be sent to Olpe United Methodist Church (c/o Lucille Barb, 315 Kansas, Olpe, Kansas 66865), Heifer International (https://www.heifer.org/), or Covenant Presbyterian Church (https://covenantcare.org/).
