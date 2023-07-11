The Emporia Police Department is seeking information on a reported burglary that equates to more than $8,000 in losses at the City of Emporia parks maintenance building Tuesday.
The incident was originally reported to have occurred at the Emporia Zoo.
The incident occurred sometime betwenen 4:30 p.m. Monday and 6:05 a.m. Tuesday, according to Captain Ray Mattas. EPD were called to the city’s maintenance building about the burglary at 6:10 a.m.
Mattas said multiple power tools, including chainsaws and backpack blowers, were stolen, as well as a blue 1994 F450 truck with City of Emporia stickers on the doors. The truck has a 1,200-gallon water tank in its bed.
The total value of all losses is greater than $8,000. No suspects have been identified at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Emporia Police Department at 620-343-4225. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 620-342-2273 or on your mobile device at P3Tips.
