A fiery car vs. semi wreck ended with a foot chase earlier this year and our readers pushed the story to the No. 9 position for the year.
The May 21 wreck occurred just before 2 p.m. that day when Chase County dispatchers received reports of a car vs. semi accident at mile marker 16 on K-150. Traffic was slowed as a result.
According to Chase County Sheriff Rich Dorneker, a passenger car rear-ended a semi and then was dragged “approximately three quarters of a mile before the semi pulled over.”
Dorneker said the driver of the semi was unaware that the trailer had been struck.
The passenger car burst into flames, but not before the driver of the vehicle was able to exit the vehicle — and attempt to flee the scene.
“For unknown reasons, the driver of the vehicle that struck the semi attempted to flee the the scene of the accident,” Dorneker said.
Sheriff’s officer were able to apprehend the driver, Dorneker said, who was then transported to Newman Regional Health via Chase County EMS for injuries sustained in the crash.
The driver of the semi was uninjured.
“Witnesses on the scene reported the car had been [driving reckless] prior to the accident,” Dorneker said.
The story can be found online here: http://www.emporiagazette.com/gaz/article_e9d9a0e6-ba7b-11eb-8c42-2f12a305d28a.html
