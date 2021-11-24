The Emporia Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a runaway juvenile missing since last week.
13-year-old Marlene Sarahi Geronimo-Juarez — who primarily goes by Marlene Geronimo — has been away from home since Nov. 18.
She is 5'6" tall and weighs about 175 lbs. Geronimo has "very long black hair and brown eyes." She could be wearing baggy clothes.
If you have any information about her whereabouts, contact the Emporia Police Department at 620-343-4225 or submit an anonymous tip to the Lyon County Crime Stoppers at 620-342-2273 or www.P3Tips.com.
