The second annual North Lyon County Arts Festival will be held Saturday, April 22, at the Admire Community Center, showcasing numerous creatives from northern Lyon County.
“We discovered we have a lot of talent in northern Lyon County,” said Admire artist Stacy Wisneski. “I am a shop owner here in Admire, and I participated in the Allen market, and I started seeing a lot of different, really creative people. And I started talking to our community pride group saying, ‘This is pretty cool.’”
The North Lyon County Arts Festival was soon born. Wisneski said last year’s event — sponsored and organized by the local community pride group — exceeded expectations, and they decided to expand it in 2023. This year’s version, is again sponsored by Admire Community Pride and the Admire United Methodist Church.
“It went really well last year. Why don’t we open it up a little bit bigger this year and start getting more people involved,” Wisneski said. “And when we just kind of put out feelers … we had a lot of response.”
Wisneski said the majority of artists are from north Lyon County.
“I think the farthest we have away is Emporia,” she added.
The festival will feature an art exhibition with live demonstrations, a vendor area, the Emporia Arts bus, children’s art activities (from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.), a bus tour of the Santa Fe Trail and food. The North Lyon County Museum will also open at 9 a.m.
“So the exhibits of people just showing their different art skills … we’ve got so many people signed up,” she said.
Wisneski said 10 artists will be exhibiting their unique work beginning at breakfast.
“We’ve got a young lady who does diamond painting, a gentleman who does PVC pipes,” she said. “He turns them into art, which is really amazing to look at — he turns them into birds, and they’re incredible. We have a gentleman who does really incredible woodworking stuff, and I do silverware jewelry.”
Breakfast will be served between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., and a breakfast bar will be open from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The Santa Fe Trail Bus Tour will pick up/drop off at the community center during the festival.
