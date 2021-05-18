The Emporia High girls soccer team saw its season come to a close with a gut-wrenching 4-3 overtime loss at Salina South in the first round of regional play Monday night.
The Spartans led 3-1 early in the second half before eventually seeing the Cougars storm back.
“There’s not a much more heartbreaking way to go than to be ahead in a regional game and think you have it in the bag and let it slip away,” said Spartan head coach Oscar Macias.
Salina South took a lead 10 minutes into the game on a goal from Madalyn Crow.
“We came out jittery in the first 20 minutes,” Macias said. “We weren’t sure if we belonged or not and were playing very defensive. … But they settled in, found their nerves, found their energy and they found their aggressiveness and after those first 20 minutes it was back and forth.”
Spartan standout Hannah Boa scored goals in the 34th and 40th minutes to put Emporia on top 2-1 heading into halftime.
Boa would pick up the hat trick 11 minutes into the second half off an assist from Cassidy Ochs to put her team up 3-1 with a half-hour left in the game.
However, three minutes later the Cougars’ Anahyssa Nash knocked in a corner kick to draw Salina South closer at 3-2.
In the 71st minute, a foul was called against the Spartans in the penalty box, which Macias described as “a 50-50 call.” Morgan Fisher evened the game up at 3-3 on the ensuing penalty kick.
Full-time hit nine minutes later and the game went to a golden goal overtime, meaning that the first team to score would win.
As it turned out, Salina South’s Giselle Nash would score on an open goal in the 86th minute to give the Cougars the win and end the Spartans’ year at 8-9.
Despite the end result, Macias said he was proud of his team.
“The girls played with a ton of energy, a ton of heart throughout,” he said. “ … [After the game], I just thanked them all. I mean, obviously, you thank the seniors for their time and their dedication. I thanked all the girls for the effort they gave us and they played a good team with a good record that played some quality teams and then we showed up to play. I really felt like we did. It just kind of got away from us.”
While the season ended prematurely, Macias said he greatly enjoyed it after last year’s season was canceled due to COVID-19.
“We had a dynamic goal scorer [in Boa], she was fun to watch all season, and then we had girls who were providing and a great supporting cast and great leadership, just great leadership. I never felt like this team was trying to tear itself apart,” he said. “It was fun to coach, fun to be around and we really developed a bond through the season.”
Macias acknowledged that there had been some difficult years in recent memory but said that this season was “a step in the right direction” for the program, which will return a healthy dose of experience in 2022.
“It's just that feeling that we're building a foundation in town for a program and to have a program that could compete for years, at least give us a chance year in and year out to be in there, to be competitive,” he said.
