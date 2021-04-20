Cheri Lynne Corbin-Welborn of White City died Wednesday, April 14, 2021 peacefully at her home. Cheri was born October 29, 1948 in Emporia, Kansas to Leroy Corbin Jr. and Naoma Christine Walker. Cheri graduated in 1966 from Emporia High School and attended Emporia State University.
Cheri was a long-time employee at Dolly Madison where she enjoyed making everyone smile and enjoyed singing on the line. Cheri moved to Florida where she was proud of working at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom. After returning to Kansas, she took a yearly vacation to Disney World taking her grandchildren and great-grandchildren to enjoy the experience with her. Cheri loved her family and talked often about when she worked with her brother Steve at his club in Emporia. The 4th of July was an important holiday for Cheri and every year had her family come for a BBQ and to watch the White City fireworks show. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren during the summers.
Cheri is survived by her husband, Daryl Welborn of White City, KS; daughters, Christy Dougherty of Olathe, KS, Dawn Aye of Emporia, KS, Stacie Sharp of Emporia, KS, Aubrey Schenker of Champlin, MN, and Sheena McIntire of Opelika, AL. She is also survived by 42 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Cheri is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Steve Corbin; sister, Connie Seaton; and her sons, Robert Allen and Joshua Welborn.
A private service will be held at a later date.
