The Emporia Gazette
Jordy Cornejo-Campoverde, one of the six defendants in the 2017 murder of Jesus Avila, was found guilty on two lesser charges Monday afternoon after pleading no contest in Lyon County District Court.
Jesus Avila, then 19, was found dead in a car that had been set on fire with two gunshot wounds to the back of his head, on Sept. 6, 2017.
Judge Lee Fowler accepted Cornejo-Campoverde’s pleas as part of a plea deal submitted by defense attorney Frederick Meier. As part of the deal, Cornejo-Campoverde pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated robbery, a level 3 person felony, and one count of interference with law enforcement officers, a level 8 non-person felony.
Fowler said by pleading no contest, Cornejo-Campoverde, on or about Sept. 5, 2017, participated in an aggravated robbery where cash, an AK-47 rifle, speaker, and a Nissan Altima, were stolen from Jesus Avila by force or by threat of bodily harm. He then, between Sept. 5, 2017 March 3, 2018, knowingly destroyed, concealed or altered evidence in order to hinder the prosecution.
He faces a fine of up to $300,000 and a jail sentence of up to 247 months for aggravated robbery, and a fine of up to $100,000 and a jail sentence of up to 23 months for the second offense.
His sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Nov. 15 in Lyon County District Court.
Cornejo-Campoverde is the last of six defendents to reach this point in the process. Alleged gunman Samuel Garcia was sentenced to just over 51 years in prison in the 2017 murder of Jesus Avila on Aug. 9.
Judge Jeff Larson handed down the sentence after denying a departure request to serve less time as part of Garcia’s plea agreement. In total, Larson sentenced Garcia to 620 months for second-degree murder, 117 months for conspiracy to first-degree murder and 32 months for conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery. The sentences are set to run concurrently, though will begin after Garcia finishes his current sentence from his previous kidnapping case.
Additionally, Garcia is required to pay $20,163.84 in restitution as well as various court costs, can earn 15% good time credit towards the service of his sentence, can no longer possess a firearm and will be required to register as an offender for 15 years after his release.
Jovan Pecina is scheduled for sentencing at 10 a.m. Oct. 5 with Judge Larson, Andrew Granado will appear at 2 p.m. Oct. 6 with Judge Larson and Alan Alanis will appear in court for sentencing at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 13 with Judge Fowler.
The hearings follow the Aug. 9 sentencing for Samuel Garcia, the alleged gunman in Avila’s murder. Judge Larson sentenced Garcia to over 51 years in prison and over $20,000 in restitution.
Armando Nunez is currently serving 47 months after reaching a plea bargain on lesser offenses.
(1) comment
How can someone, in prison, pay fines rendered by the court?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.