Janice Kay (Wilkins) Stowell Rothchild, 78, of Monett, Missouri, passed away on July 25, 2022, at Freeman Hospital in Joplin, Missouri, after a short illness. She was born March 1, 1944, in Little River, Kansas, the daughter of Vern and Fern Major Wilkins. Janice graduated from Lyons High School, Lyons, Kansas with the class of 1962. On September 6, 1963, she married Melvin G. Stowell in Lyons, Kansas. They shared 27 years of marriage, before his death on January 1, 1990. On December 12, 1992, Janice married Lyman Daryle Rothchild in Lyons, Kansas. They moved to Dodge City in 1993 where they resided for 1 1/2 years, before moving to Monett, Missouri in 1995. They shared 30 years of marriage.
Janice is survived by her husband, Daryle of the home; daughter, Donna Stowell Starling and husband Bill of Branson West, MO; son, Darrin Stowell and wife Shanna of Joplin, MO; stepson, Brian Rothchild and wife Chris of Superior, NE; stepdaughter, Shelly Rothchild Achtemeir and husband Brad Beatrice, NE; stepson, Travis Rothchild and friend Jamie Baloun of Superior, NE; sister, Sharon Wilkins Bechtel and husband Carl of Emporia, KS; cousin, Gay Wilkins Hansen of Lyons, KS; grandchildren, Kade Stowell and Gavin Stowell, step-grandsons, Taylor Starling, Chandler Starling, Isiah Achtemeier, Noah Achtemeier, Trenton Rothchild, Tage Rothchild, Tate Rothchild, and Taygun Rothchild and step-granddaughters, Olivia Achtemeier and Brady Achtemeier.
Janice is preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Melvin Stowell.
Visitation will be from 2:00 until 7:00 P.M., Friday, July 29, 2022, with family present from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M., at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons. Funeral service will be at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Ebenezer United Methodist Church, Lyons, the church that Janice grew up in, with Pastor Rob Bolton officiating. Burial will follow at the Lyons Municipal Cemetery, Lyons. Memorials may be given to the Ebenezer United Methodist Church, in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.
