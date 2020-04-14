Lyon County Public Health unveiled several new graphs Tuesday along with its daily report of COVID-19 cases in the county.
The graphs break the local data down into further demographics, such as general location and ethnicity.
In total, Lyon County currently sits at 32 positive cases of COVID-19 — up two from Monday's report — along with 12 presumed positives. Of those 44 total cases, 27 have recovered, giving the county 17 known active cases.
Those numbers, however, do not reflect tests for which results have not been announced.
"Please remember that while we currently don't have any new confirmed positive cases, we are also experiencing a significant delay in receiving test results," read a statement from Lyon County Public Health on Monday. "Daily testing of new people who are currently displaying symptoms continues to happen.
"You will notice a difference between the numbers we report and the numbers that gets reported by KDHE. Test results come in throughout the day and make it almost impossible to have the exact same numbers."
Of the 44 cases in Lyon County, 26 are residents of Emporia while 10 are from north Lyon County — defined by being north of Interstate 35 — and eight are from the southern portion of the county. Thirty-one cases are in people identified as "white" while 13 positives have been found in the county's Hispanic population. Eight more women have contracted the coronavirus than men — 26 compared to 18, while 22 cases have been found in residents between ages 51 and 70.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 1,426 cases as of 11 a.m. Tuesday morning. Those cases were found in 62 counties and resulted in 69 deaths with 12,721 tests coming back negative statewide.
Lyon County Public Health releases its findings in a 3 p.m. situation report daily. KDHE numbers are usually released shortly before noon each day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.