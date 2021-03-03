The Emporia High boys bowling team will head to the state tournament on Thursday for the first time since the Spartans took home the state title in 2016.
The Spartans took first place in the Andover regional to qualify for state last Wednesday, finishing with a tally of 3,298 pins to outpace second-place Andover Central by 91.
Last week’s regional tournament included 44 bowlers representing seven schools. The Spartans dominated, placing five of their six bowlers in the top 13. That included the performance of junior Chase Swift, whose 664 series score gave him the first-place individual finish.
“To be truthful, I wasn’t expecting [to win the regional],” Swift said. “I know I bowled good. … I didn’t know I was going to win. For me, I always think I could have done better, but when you bowl first place, it’s always a good day.”
Also joining Swift at state will be junior Max Schwerdtfeger, who finished sixth at the regional tournament; sophomore Khalil Sanchez, who finished eighth; senior Tanner McGuire, who finished 12th; senior Moises Villegas, who finished 13th; and junior Josh Lawrence, who finished 36th.
Sanchez is in his third year of bowling competitively and is enthusiastic about the sport, his team and the opportunity to go to state.
“It really has been exciting, working with my teammates,” Sanchez said. “There were a lot of ups and downs during the season, but I was able to make it through and I’m here with my team.”
McGuire qualified for state individually last season and is glad that the entire team will get to compete together this year.
“We’ve done excellent this year and to make it to state is a huge opportunity for us,” McGuire said. “I think that’s what we were all expecting going into the season, but to actually be here and to be practicing for state, it feels really good. … To be there with a team, it’s the best feeling ever.”
According to Emporia High head coach Kimberly Vanley, this year’s success is a continuation of what began last year, when the Spartans came up two spots short of qualifying for state.
“They were pretty bummed about that,” Vanley said. “They tried really hard last year and this year I was like, ‘all right, y’all can do it. Y’all are keeping up with the other schools.’ … I’m just so excited for the boys to get to go to state. This is what they’ve been working for and they didn’t think they were going to make it.”
But the Spartans seemed to surpass their own expectations for themselves this season.
“These boys have just been knocking down barriers that they didn’t think that they could,” Vanley said. “... A lot of them have had to overcome their own mental game. You have a bad day and your three games just don’t add up to what you wanted to be and a lot of them have just been like, ‘eh.’ But I’m like, ‘It’s just another match. You have another one.’
“That’s been a big struggle for some of them, but if I base it off last year to this year, their mental games have improved by 100%. That’s a big struggle for anyone. I struggled with that when I was in high school. The mental game is just so hard. They did so well this year. I couldn’t be more proud. Like, I wanted to cry.”
The Spartans will join 10 other boys teams from Class 5-1A in search of a state crown at Northrock Lanes in Wichita on Thursday afternoon.
Bowling is a sport where the success of the collective comes down to the moment-by-moment success of the individual, and the Spartans are focused on contributing their personal bests for the sake of the team.
“I’m just hoping I throw some good shots,” Swift said. “If it gets a strike, it gets a strike. If not, I’m going to be disappointed, but it’s going to be fair. … At regionals, we all bowled good as a team. That’s the only reason why we’re going [to state]. We all bowled good. If we all get our heads in the game, I believe we can do good.”
“I don’t really have any goals; I’m just going to go up there and do the best that I can do,” McGuire said.
