Delores Collinge Davis of Olpe passed away on Friday, April 7, 2023, at Emporia Place at the age of 84.
Delores was born on October 21, 1938, in Watts, Oklahoma, the daughter of Virgil and Florence Lucille Gentner Collinge. She graduated from Emporia High School in 1956. On March 23, 1958, she married her high school sweetheart Bob Davis in Emporia.
Surviving family members include: husband, Bob Davis of Olpe; sons, Bruce (Linda) Davis of Emporia, Bryan (Jackie) Davis of Olpe, and Brett (Carolyn) Davis of Olpe; grandchildren, Clint (Tara) Davis, Lindsay Garrett (Lee Baldwin), Aubrey Davis (Blake Sanders), Frankie Davis, Neleh Davis, Angela Davis and Dylan Davis; great-grandchildren, Tug, Rallie, and Riggs Davis, Cade and Jace Garrett, and Landry and Greyson Baldwin; sister, Margaret Roberts of Arlington, Texas; brother-in-law, Dale (Carolyn) Davis and sister-in-law, Joyce (Joe) Pimple.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-laws, Frank Davis Jr., Harry Roberts and sister-in-law, Barbara Davis.
Delores and her husband Bob were in the Farming and Agriculture business for 55 years. Prior to being a homemaker, she worked in Emporia at Southwestern Bell Telephone for 3 years. She later worked for Martin Commodity along with her volunteer work and donating blood regularly.
She was a member of the Ebenezer United Methodist Church where she helped with “All God’s Children” for several years.
Cremation is planned with a Celebration of Life service at 5:00 p.m., Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the Knights of Columbus Building in Olpe. The family requests that you come relaxed and enjoy some good stories. Burial will take place later at the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Olpe. Memorial contributions to Olpe Fitness Park can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.