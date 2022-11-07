The USD 253 Board of Education will discuss what to do with the proceeds of the Maynard Building at its meeting Wednesday.
The board is set to consider using the proceeds of the sale of the Maynard Building to offset the cost of a partial roof replacement at the high school. The district used bonds to pay for energy-saving improvements at Maynard in the past, and now that the building has been sold, will need to use proceeds from the sale on another energy-saving project to stay in compliance with the IRS.
USD 253 sold the former Maynard Building to Simmons Pet Food in August. Simmons has proposed using the building for a 24/7 daycare for employees and community members.
The board will also receive the results of an audit for the fiscal year 2022 school year and a 3-year budget projection and look at educational improvements including a Dyslexia/Reading Grant through the Emporia Community Foundation.
The USD 253 Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Mary Herbert Education Center.
