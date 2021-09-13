HAYS -- The Emporia State volleyball team went 2-2 at the Tiger Classic in Hays this weekend.
The Hornets opened with a 25-20, 25-22, 25-20 loss to Adams State on Friday. Megan Stretton had 11 kills and Doriane Lebron added nine.
Later that day, Emporia State picked up its first win of the season by beating Black Hills State in a five-set thriller 25-21,20-25, 25-17, 22-25, 16-14. The Hornets trailed the Yellowjackets 10-6 in the final set before outracing their wasp family counterparts 10-4 to pick up the victory.
Shelby Ebert downed 21 kills and Stretton had 14. Riley Bernskoetter had 41 assists.
Emporia State fell against Southwest Minnesota State on Saturday, falling 25-9, 25-16, 25. Lebron led the way with six kills and Leah Mach had four.
The Hornets rounded out the Tiger Classic with a straight-set victory over Cameron 25-22, 25-21, 25 21. Ebert had 17 kills while Lebron had eight and Winny Harris had seven. Bernskoetter added 35 assists.
Emporia State is now 2-5 on the year. The Hornets return to action Friday when they open MIAA play on the road at Nebraska-Kearney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.