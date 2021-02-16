Clint Bowyer Autoplex was once again the highest raising team last week during the For Kids' Sake fundraiser benefiting Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters serving Lyon County.
Other participating businesses and organizations include:
- Brown’s Shoe Source
- Amanda’s Bakery
- St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church
- Hibbett Sports
- Wal-Mart
- Emporia First Church of the Nazarene
To sign up as a fundraising team call 620-342-5645 or register at 4kidsake.org. The group that raises the most money will win the 2021 For Kids’ Sake Trophy — and bragging rights.
Big Brothers Big Sisters will announce the highest fundraiser of the week every week in The Emporia Gazette.
To learn more about becoming a Big, enrolling your child as a Little or any other information about the program, please visit www.kansasbigs.org.
