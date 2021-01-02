The Emporia community continued its tradition of giving, raising record amounts of money throughout 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Emporia Gazette reached out to several local nonprofits to discuss how public support was able to help them get through the end of the year, and what they’re looking forward to in 2021.
“What stood out to me the most this year is the resilience and the fact that people were still able to come,” said Becky Nurnberg, Emporia Community Foundation Executive Director. “Whether virtually [or not], they were able to come together to meet goals and needs of the community.”
ECF continued to grow, despite a big drop in contributions earlier this year, Nurnberg explained. She was surprised to see the donations bounce back throughout the year.
“There was just so much uncertainty, you did not know what you were going to do or be able to do,” she said. “You just had to kind of sit back and assess everything then move forward as best as you could.”
Compared to 2019, ECF had to cancel most events and make adjustments to other events. Typically, Match Day is an in-person event at the Flinthills Mall. However, Match Day turned out to be more successful than it had been in the past as ECF raised an astounding $322,035.90 for 23 nonprofit and charitable organizations.
More than 900 unique donors gave during the event.
“Emporia is an extremely generous community. It is a different generosity. Emporia is a very generous community and what happened this year is [that] many of our small businesses are hurting very bad,” Nurnberg said. “Because of the shutdown last spring and the restrictions put on because of COVID afterward, they do not have the income like they had in the past, many of the small businesses do not. Other people are stepping up and donating.”
Team Schnak
Team Schnak turned their biking addiction into a way to bring awareness and raise money to help families who have kids with Type One diabetes. They would normally visit schools, families, travel across the country and do bike rides — despite not being able to do any of those events this year — 2020 was still a good year for them in many ways.
Co-founder Kent Schnakenberg said that Team Schnak received more than $44,000 in donations on Match Day, which they plan to give to families across Kansas to help cover any expenses.
“I just cannot believe the support we continue to get, even through these difficult times,” he said. “... It was just been overwhelming and it has been great, I cannot thank people enough.”
Schnakenberg plans to catch back up on events and host some new events in the spring.
“We will travel around the country and do some bike rides for organizations. We will have some events in Emporia, such as awareness walks,” he said. “As soon as I get the chance to go back into the schools and do some Type One diabetes awareness assemblies, we will start planning those again. It all just depends on when it is safe and when the schools feel that it is safe. We sure do not want to do anything ahead of time to put anybody in any kind of harm.”
Until then, Schnakenberg plans to continue raising awareness, staying in contact with families and view 2021 in a positive way.
“I think it is going to be a very positive year compared to 2020, I think there will be a lot of challenges but I just know that Type One diabetes affects 150 people everyday,” he said. “The disease is not going to stop and we have to continue our mission in any way we can to continue to spread awareness so people know about the disease and save lives.”
He explained how ECF is important to them and will be essential in the future. ECF helps many nonprofit organizations in the area, Schnakenberg said, and is a real gem to have.
“It is still pretty amazing how many good things that can happen when people are facing uncertain circumstances, it is just a great community and area to live in,” he said.
Emporia Municipal Band
Before the pandemic, Emporia Municipal Band Conductor James Davis had planned to perform at ECF’s 25th anniversary celebration, the National Teachers Hall of Fame celebration and participate in Memorial Day.
“This year we were not able to perform outside due to the COVID-19 virus and risk of transmission, as well as the recommendation of health experts,” Davis said.
However, EMB participated in Match Day and received more than $3,200. Now, EMB is looking ahead to perform again in 2021.
“We spent the year pushing our plans back a year and hoping that next year we are able to be in [Freemont] park,” he said. “We are taking some time to reexamine how we are doing things and seeing how we can be the best band possible next year.”
“I am cautiously optimistic that things will return to whatever our new normal state is as we all learn how to go about society in a new way.”
Arvonia Historic Preservation Society
Chairperson Susan Atchison explained that Arvonia Historic Preservation Society had a big event planned for 2020. They were going to partner with an author, the Lyon County Historical Society, Emporia Public Library and St. David’s Society of Kansas — which was unfortunately canceled too.
However, Atchison noticed that people still came out to AHPS throughout the year. Her friends came out to stargaze, photographers came out day and night to photograph the environments, tourists and hikers still visited Arvonia.
As more people spent more time indoors, picking up new hobbies and learning new things, she received some phone calls of people looking up their ancestry.
“I have had several people contact from that,” Atchison said. “A couple of the ones that contacted me were actually cousins through my, I believe it was my great-great-grandfather. I was also able to put them in contact with each other also, ... Both of them were doing ancestry and they ended up being related to me, too.”
Some buildings, like Township Hall and the Church have been utilized to host socially distant gatherings inside.
“I do not like being by myself at home to do the Zoom meetings,” she said. “So, I had several meetings at the Township Hall where we could have six people out there and still sit plenty far apart but still see the computer.”
Atchison is looking forward to next year to have events they were unable to this year. AHPS did not have any fundraisers, but they received donations from visitors. She is working on a grant to help progress some projects at AHPS and have a newsletter available in the spring.
“I want the community and surrounding areas to always know that they can give me a call at [620-794-3917] if they want to come out and tour,” Atchison said. “Of course, at any time they can come out and walk around, but if they want to see inside the buildings I can open them up or if I am not available then other board members can.”
Any visitors are encouraged to sign the visitor’s box. She explained that the signatures help her when she applies for grants.
“Arvonia is a good, safe place to walk around and get some exercise, see the buildings and just enjoy a little history if you want to,” Atchison said.
David Traylor Zoo
“The year was not at all what we hoped for but all things considered, it was not all bad,” said Lisa Keith, Director of David Traylor Zoo of Emporia. “We decided early on that we needed to find ways to allow visitors as many normal experiences as we could without jeopardizing the health of our staff or the animals in our care.”
The zoo also received new furry friends: 14 prairie dog pups, one American bison, one black and white ruffed lemur, two crowned lemurs, an opossum and a chinchilla.
Compared to 2019, visitation was down by approximately 60%, but DTZ still had over 40,000 visitors.
“I believe the zoo became a safe place or families that needed a little break away from home,” Keith said.
Before the statewide lockdown in March, Emporia Friends of the Zoo RoundUp raised more than $70,000. The ongoing “Animals and You” end-of-the year-campaign for educational programs has raised over $3,900.
“We have big changes coming to the zoo as we move into 2021,” Keith said. “The OASIS Campaign construction continues on the new zoo entrance, waterfowl pond and gardens, memorial overlook and kookaburra habitat that will open between Spring to Summer 2021. Several other areas of the Zoo will be renovated over the next several years with the addition of North American river otters, wallaby and a renovated and expanded Zoo Education Center.”
Just like Davis, Keith is also cautiously optimistic about the new year. She is looking forward to grand openings and being able to see children smile again in the future.
“One of the most awe-inspiring moments of my career happened this year as Dehlia [Sutton] and I had the opportunity to tag more than 45 Monarch butterflies in North Lyon County during their fall migration,” Keith said. “... It made us even more focused on bringing awareness to our visitors about the threats to this iconic species and pollinators in general which continue to be driven closer to extinction. It truly was a moment that I wish everyone could witness.”
Keith is thankful for the community support during a challenging year, she is excited for what next year has in store for DTZ.
ECF Grows
“We are just very grateful for the support we have received from the community,” Nurnberg said. “We are very thankful we are able to give back and support nonprofits and be able to help the community grow in times of crisis and in times of good.”
ECF was supposed to have their 25th anniversary celebration this year, but she explained that next year they will have their “25th plus one celebration” to make up.
“We are just going to celebrate and grow and continue to help the community,” Nurnberg said excitedly.
She thinks that in general, everyone learned how to use, adapt and depend on technology more to make ends meet. However, she is looking forward to being able to give people hugs again.
“I appreciate Zoom meetings,” she said with a laugh. “But I want to be able to sit down and have a meeting with everybody and can look at everybody and get together. I am looking forward to that.”
