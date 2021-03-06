Several area schools continued their campaigns for state titles this week.
Monday, March 1
The No. 3 Chase County boys were the only area team in action Monday night as they used a strong second half to knock off No. 6 Marion at home 57-41 in the first round of sub-state. The Bulldogs were led in scoring by Aidan Eidman with 22 and Owen Eidman with 16. The win improved the Bulldogs’ record to 14-6 and advanced to a semifinal matchup with No. 2 Lyndon Thursday, March 4.
Tuesday, March 2
The No. 1 Northern Heights girls advanced to the semifinal of their sub-state bracket with a 59-18 win over outmatched No. 8 McLouth. Three Wildcats tallied double figures in the game: Makenna French scored 16, Aubrey Hinrichs put up 15 and Caleigh Smart had 11.
“We came out early tonight and set a tone that was incredible,” said Wildcat head coach Lanny Massey. “We played well all night long. Defensively we did a nice job and offensively we were spot on for most of the game. Our girls couldn’t have made me prouder with their hustle and execution.”
Northern Heights improved to 16-4 with the victory and took on No. 5 Wabaunsee in the sub-state semifinal on Friday. The score of that game was not available by press time.
The No. 1 Chase County girls beat No. 8 Marion 49-38 in Cottonwood Falls on Tuesday. The win improved the Bulldogs’ record to 13-5 on the year and earned them a berth in the sub-state semifinal against No. 4 Lyndon at 8 p.m. on Friday. That score was not available by press time.
Thursday, March 4
The No. 3 Lebo girls and No. 2 Burlingame played in a matchup that deserved to be played much later in the postseason than a sub-state semifinal. The Bearcats took a 10-2 lead after the first quarter and led 20-13 at halftime, but the Wolves stormed back in the second half to send the game to overtime at 37-all. With the game tied at 45 and the clock ticking down, Burlingame’s Emmy Punches drove to the basket through the middle of the lane and threw up a shot as she ran over a Lebo defender. The ball hit the front of the iron, then the back and finally rolled in, giving the Bearcats the 47-45 win.
In the other Madison sub-state semifinal, the No. 1 Olpe girls thrashed No. 4 Cair Paravel 67-19. The Eagles were led in scoring by Marley Heins with 16 and Maya Bishop with 10.
Burlingame improved to 20-2 and Olpe is now 19-0. The Bearcats and the Eagles will meet in the sub-state championship game at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
The No. 3 Chase County boys fell to No. 2 Lyndon 66-26 to conclude the Bulldogs’ season at 14-7. They were led in scoring Aidan Eidman with 10.
The No. 4 Hartford girls lost to No. 1 Central Plains 70-18 Thursday night. The Jaguars finish their year with a 5-11 record overall.
Friday, March 5 (results unavailable by press time)
No. 4 Burlingame vs. No. 1 Olpe (Boys 1A-Div. I)
No. 4 Hartford vs. No. 1 Elyria Christian (Boys 1A-Div. II)
No. 2 Seaman vs. No. 1 Emporia (Girls 5A)
No. 3 Madison vs. No. 2 Lebo (Boys 1A-Div. I)
No. 5 Wabaunsee vs. No. 1 Northern Heights (Girls 2A)
No. 4 Lyndon vs. No. 1 Chase County (Girls 2A)
