Dr. Norman N. Thompson, D.D.S., passed away at his home in Emporia on Monday, February 8, 2021 at the age of 89.
Norman Neal Thompson was born in Emporia, Kansas November 24, 1931, the son of Richard and Flora (Weidmer) Thompson. He married Regena Baker in Seneca, Kansas on November 2, 1958. She survives of the home. Dr. Thompson is also survived by his children, Brian N. (Tanna) Thompson, Manhattan, Kansas, Todd N. Thompson, Neodesha, Kansas, and Kimberly (Omer) Breeden, M.D., Englewood, Tennessee; grandchildren, Derek Thompson, Kylyn Cerda, Regena Shelton, Stephanie Breeden, Sarah Thompson, Emily Thompson, and Hannah Ewy; great-grandchildren, Reid Shelton, Emilia Shelton, and Liam Cerda; devoted friend, Thomas K. Willard.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, Charles, Clair, and William Thompson, and his sister, Lois Prevatt.
Dr. Thompson was a dentist in private practice in Emporia and later for the Kansas Correctional System. He retired in 2011 after 52 years of practice. He was instrumental in establishing the Dental Assistant Program at Flint Hills Technical College in 1965 and taught at the school two mornings a week for 25 years. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Korean Conflict.
He was a member of the Kiwanis Club in Emporia and had been active with Boy Scout Troop #157 while his sons were members. He served as a dental consultant for the Jones Trust.
Dr. Thompson was a licensed private pilot and was SCUBA certified. He enjoyed people and liked to study various topics and read.
Cremation is planned. Due to current health concerns, no services are planned at this time.
Memorials have been established with either Boy Scout Troop #157, Emporia, or the Emporia Friends of the Zoo. Contributions may be sent through Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
Condolences may be sent to the family online through the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.
